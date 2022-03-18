News4 Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Strike Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several parts of the Wiregrass saw strong, severe storms Friday and with the storms, came damage and floods.

A cold front will pass the Wiregrass overnight, with lingering clouds and a stray shower. Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, with mostly sunny skies Sunday.

We’ll see cooler air at night for Sunday and Monday, with a warm-up next week, leading to more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Our team of Meteorologists covered the storms from start to finish and made cut-ins on WTVY/WRGX when necessary.

