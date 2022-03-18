Advertisement

News4 Weather Wrap: Severe Storms Strike Wiregrass

The Wiregrass saw several storms Friday and with the storms, came damage and floods.
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several parts of the Wiregrass saw strong, severe storms Friday and with the storms, came damage and floods.

Caption

A cold front will pass the Wiregrass overnight, with lingering clouds and a stray shower. Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, with mostly sunny skies Sunday.

We’ll see cooler air at night for Sunday and Monday, with a warm-up next week, leading to more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Our team of Meteorologists covered the storms from start to finish and made cut-ins on WTVY/WRGX when necessary.

In the meantime, don’t forget to download the FREE 4Warn Weather App. Also, be sure to follow News4 on all social media.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Retired officer named Dothan teens’ killer in court
Geneva County Fatal
Two dead after car crash in Geneva County
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads

Latest News

Car crashes into Dothan home
Wet road conditions cause car crash into Dothan home
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Atmore man was asleep in his trailer home – then woke in the woods during storm
(Source: Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention)
Exchange Center works to create a “trauma informed” community with annual conference
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore