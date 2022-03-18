Several roads under water due to heavy rainfall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Turn around. Don’t drown. Even better, stay off the roadways right now.

Most of the common areas that flood during heavy rainfall have done so again today. Highway 52 East in Webb is underwater but should open back up soon as the waters drain.

A portion of Westgate Parkway couldn’t handle the heavy rainfall and had to be shut down. Choctaw and Cherokee is also under water.

That’s just in Houston County and Dothan.

In Dale County, there are a number of roads closed including:

Highway 605 behind the Circle K the field is washing over the roadway, ALDOT has been notified.

CO RD 43/CO RD 426, field is washing over the roadway; Dale Co Road and Bridge notified.

Co Rd 47/Co Rd 49; Roadway under water; Dale Co Road and Bridge notified.

Co Rd 75 also known as Alpha St (Midland City)- the ponds are washing over the roadway; Dale Co Road and Bridge notified.

There are also reports of flash flooding in Geneva and Coffee County. Law enforcement urge extreme caution or staying off the roadways altogether.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.