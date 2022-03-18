Advertisement

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon.

EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.

Other damage reports can be viewed below:

  • 11:54 Andrews Ave @ W. College; the roadway is flooded. An officer on the scene said the roadway was passable.
  • 11:57 Lowery Rd @ Deese Rd; flooded
  • 12:14 Roy Parker Rd Between N Union Ave and Troy St; flooded
  • 12:24 Jernigan Rd @ Hawridge Rd; flooded.

