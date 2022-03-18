Advertisement

Power Outage Maps and Information

Power outages generic
Power outages generic(MGN)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are sporadic power outages across the Wiregrass. Here is the latest information.

CITY OF DOTHAN OUTAGE MAP

ALABAMA POWER OUTAGE MAP

WIREGRASS ELECTRIC OUTAGE MAP

ALABAMA POWER REPORT AN OUTAGE

DOTHAN UTILITIES REPORT AN OUTAGE - (334) 615-3302

WIREGRASS ELECTRIC REPORT AN OUTAGE

