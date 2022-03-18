Possible tornado touchdown causes damage in Okaloosa County

HOLT, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Florida’s Okaloosa County report damage from a possible tornado touchdown, but the sheriff’s office there says no injuries have been reported as yet.

The possible touchdown may have happened in the Log Lake Road area of Hold, according to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple trees down and a severely damaged mobile home shown in a photograph published by the OCSO.

Okaloosa County EMS is reporting significant damage to at least four residences on Log Lake Road. Firefighters are said to be going house to house in the area.

Their movement is reported to be slow because of blocked roadways in rural areas.

The OCSO advises that Sundance Way South is closed due to power lines and trees down across the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.