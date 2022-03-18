Advertisement

Possible tornado touchdown causes damage in Okaloosa County

A mobile home received major damage as severe weather moved through Holt, Fla., on Friday...
A mobile home received major damage as severe weather moved through Holt, Fla., on Friday morning, March 18, 2022.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Florida’s Okaloosa County report damage from a possible tornado touchdown, but the sheriff’s office there says no injuries have been reported as yet.

The possible touchdown may have happened in the Log Lake Road area of Hold, according to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple trees down and a severely damaged mobile home shown in a photograph published by the OCSO.

Okaloosa County EMS is reporting significant damage to at least four residences on Log Lake Road. Firefighters are said to be going house to house in the area.

Their movement is reported to be slow because of blocked roadways in rural areas.

The OCSO advises that Sundance Way South is closed due to power lines and trees down across the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Retired officer named Dothan teens’ killer in court
Geneva County Fatal
Two dead after car crash in Geneva County
File image
Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash
NEW: School Closings in the Wiregrass
Dothan Family Finds Fame on TikTok
Dothan family finds fame on TikTok

Latest News

Power outages generic
Power Outage Maps and Information
Damage reported in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads
Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark
Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark
Ozark Severe Weather
Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area