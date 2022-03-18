Advertisement

Pleasant Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A cold front will pass the Wiregrass overnight, with lingering clouds and a stray shower. Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, with mostly sunny skies Sunday. We’ll see cooler air at night for Sunday and Monday, with a warm-up next week, leading to more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Lingering cloudiness, a stray shower. Low near 55°.  Winds S/W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower areas southeast. High near 70°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 43°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 44° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

