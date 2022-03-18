Pleasant Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A cold front will pass the Wiregrass overnight, with lingering clouds and a stray shower. Partly cloudy skies return Saturday, with mostly sunny skies Sunday. We’ll see cooler air at night for Sunday and Monday, with a warm-up next week, leading to more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Lingering cloudiness, a stray shower. Low near 55°. Winds S/W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower areas southeast. High near 70°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, cooler. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 74° 70%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 44° High: 71° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

