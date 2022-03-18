Judge rules on gun list, other McCraney murder trial motions

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge ruled Friday on several pretrial motions made by murder suspect Coley McCraney’s attorneys, who implicate others in the horrendous shootings of two Dothan teens more than 20 years ago.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore denied their request to produce a list of guns used by Ozark police officers in 1999, when J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were killed.

Those records apparently don’t exist because officers at that time used personal weapons instead of department issued firearms.

Attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarbrough claim an Ozark officer, not McCraney, killed those 17-year-old Dothan high school students.

Another denied motion is for access to an alleged interview with a man those attorneys claim witnessed a police vehicle parked near where officers later discovered the bodies in the trunk of Ms. Beasley’s car parked on a vacant lot in Ozark.

Prosecutors say there is no record that the interview occurred in 2019, as the defense claims.

During an often-contentious hearing on Thursday, Harrison and Scarbrough repeatedly attempted to shift blame from McCraney, who is implicated by DNA evidence.

Dale County prosecutors David Emery and Emmett Massey IV accused them of grandstanding to divert attention away from the suspect who faces capital murder charges.

McCraney’s trial is scheduled in May.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.