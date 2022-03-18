Advertisement

HOUSTON COUNTY EMA: Stay off the roads

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Emergency Management Agency is asking citizens to stay off the roads as storms enter the Wiregrass Friday afternoon.

News4 received several reports from viewers reporting damage in Houston County.

One viewer reported a vehicle in a ditch on Reeves St. in Dothan. Another viewer reported several trees down.

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says low area roads are starting to accumulate water fast. As a result, the areas are flooding quickly.

The agency has not received any reports of lightning but urges people to stay off the roads as the storms increase.

Clouds before rain in Dothan
Clouds before rain in Dothan(Janelle Maxwell Randall)

News4 saw a power line at Southland and South Park, two blocks south of South Park Church of Christ.

1400 block of West Selma Street has been closed off due to a power line or tree in the road.

