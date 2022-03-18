Advertisement

Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark

By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark was visited by Governor Kay Ivey Friday, who spoke on the importance of small businesses in our state.

“I will be the champion for companies like this any day of the week.”

Governor Ivey’s message was strong, as she showed her support for two homegrown Alabama businesses.

“Home grown businesses will be here for a long time they are not here one day and gone the next they are here for the duration and that is good for the locals and the state.”

In 2019, according to the Small Business Administration there were almost 400 thousand small businesses in the state.

“Alabama companies are showing off all of what Alabama has to offer folks the “Made in Alabama” brand is committed to bringing back “Made in America.”

Ivey thanked the workers of Motobilt and Brauer Aerospace for their dedication to their businesses. Noting that local officials support is also a key factor to success.

“That having strong leadership at the local level you’re confident that your company can achieve success.”

Governor Ivey is also leading her opponents in recent polls, however, she says the the poll that truly matters will be May 24th, Election Day.

