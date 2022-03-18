Fourth annual Egg Quest makes a return

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Easter right around the corner, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is getting people in the spirit with their annual Egg Quest.

This is the fourth year of the quest with this year offering 30 decorative eggs stretching over half a mile at the gardens.

This year, eggs were mostly decorated by Dothan City Schools and Houston County Elementary Schools.

Paula Wright, a teacher with Kiddie Care Learning Center, says she loves this opportunity for her students.

“It builds their creativity as well, so they can see other children doing art work that helps make them want to do the same thing as well,” says Wright.

The last day for the quest is April 17 and free admission day is April 10.

