Exchange Center works to create a “trauma informed” community with annual conference

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Experts at the Exchange Center for Childhood Abuse Prevention say the best way to inform the public is through hands on and interactive learning.

“It truly does take a village to raise a child and a team to create a strong community, and so that’s what we really focused on in this last two year period,” says Pamela Miles, Executive Director, the Exchange Center for Child Abuse and Prevention.

Experts with children like Nichole MCCants say education is the only way to decrease childhood abuse cases in our community

“It brings to light to our children who are struggling, who have challenging behaviors,” says Nichole McCants, education specialist, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. “It shines a light on what’s really going on, so instead of us labeling them like Mr. Clark talked about. We need to go deeper than looking at things on the surface.”

The Exchange Center has reported that their case rates shot up over 65% during the pandemic. Events like this can help address this problem early on.

“Just hearing it personally from someone who has been all of it and see how it just takes one person, just one person to really listen and care and get down in the trenches with that child ,” says McCant.

By gathering the experts on childhood welfare in one place, organizers hope they see change in the future.

“If we can be someone who speaks like into people who shares a kind hug or word of encouragement then we can empower each other, and we can really just help each other feel connected. Because at the end of the day connection is what promotes healing,” says Miles.

Today’s event had over 300 attendees. The center hopes they can continue to offer the seminar each year.

