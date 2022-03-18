Advertisement

Enterprise home damaged by lightning strike

By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise fire has responded to multiple calls today due to the weather.

One home on college street suffered damage after lightning struck the home. The strike led to the electrical panel behind a wall catching fire.

The fire department was able to quickly put out the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown.

