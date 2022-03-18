Downtown Dothan Bridal Stroll makes first return in over a year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brides from the wiregrass gathered today as the Downtown Dothan Bridal Stroll came back for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.

The stroll started with various wedding vendors strutting through downtown to show what their business could offer on a bride’s special day.

The event was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Foster Street.

Coordinators for the event say they hope everyone was able to make new connections for their weddings in the near future

