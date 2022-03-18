Alabama survives Troy in WNIT Round 1

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama women’s basketball team outlasted the Sun Belt Conference Regular Season Champions Troy, 82-79, Thursday in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Round 1 in Trojan Arena.

The Tide improved to 18-13 and 6-10 in conference play. The Trojans ended its season 24-9, 13-2 in conference play.

Megan Abrams led the team with 24 points. She went 6-of-17 from the field and 4-of-10 from long range. The senior guard connected on all eight of her free throws in the game, with six of those coming in the fourth quarter. Abrams added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in all 40 minutes of action.

Center Jada Rice turned heads, scoring 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to log her second double-double of the season. Guard Brittany Davis recorded 17 points, a career-high eight steals, seven rebounds and a career-high five assists. Guard JaMya Mingo-Young added 16 points and five rebounds.

The Trojans used their home court advantage to take control of the game early, as they jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first four minutes. The Trojans’ lead would last just 10 minutes. The Tide grabbed the steering wheel in the second quarter after 52.0 percent shooting in that period.

The Trojans tried to regain control down the stretch thanks to a 13-2 run in the final minutes, but Abrams knocked down a pair of free throws under 20 seconds to help Alabama remain on top until the end of regulation, 82-79.

The Tide will head to New Orleans to face Tulane in round 2 on Monday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

