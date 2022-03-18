Alabama pop duo Ni/Co to compete on new NBC show

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - NBC is preparing to launch a new show called “American Song Contest,” and an Alabama duo will be among the 56 artists competing for the country’s vote for the best hit song.

The contest features artists representing every state, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories. NBC says viewers will see a wide range of performers from undiscovered talent, to up-and-coming new artists, rising stars, and even established and legendary icons.

Those competing will include solo artists, duos, groups or bands. Atlantic Records will be releasing the original songs that are produced for the series.

Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones - known as the pop duo Ni/Co - will represent Alabama when the show premieres Monday night.

Though the couple now lives in Los Angles, they discovered their love for music, and one another, in Alabama. Jones went to elementary school in Montgomery while his mom was the business editor for the Montgomery Advertiser.

“It’s where I found my love for music,” he explained, adding that he was always singing and had joined a choir. The family made a number of moves while he was young, from Alabama to places like Oregon and Ohio, but “music was my constant,” Jones said.

Jones believes music brought him together with Brillhart. They played at Alabama weddings and had multiple performances at the University of Alabama. They ultimately decided to be a band.

“It was kind of like a full-circle moment,” Brillhart noted.

Their popularity started to grow in 2019 thanks to YouTube videos. They’ve since amassed more than 40 million video views and have worked with multiple TV networks, like BET and VH1, as well as global brands such as Google, Volkswagen and Chips Ahoy.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson will host NBC's new "American Song Contest" show starting on March 21. (Source: NBC)

“American Song Contest” is from the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” and will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

“We, like, fully fan-girled when they announced that,” Brillhart laughed when they found out who the hosts were going to be. “I’m truly speechless...Kelly Clarkson for me has been like a childhood idol, no pun intended, of mine. So like, the fact that I might get to meet her, be in the same room as her and, like, Snoop Dogg is also an icon, we’re freaking out.”

The show premieres Monday starting at 7 p.m. on NBC.

