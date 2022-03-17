Advertisement

Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the two teens killed in a Geneva County crash Thursday morning.

19-year-old Ashutosh Tamhane and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen from Hoover were both pronounced dead at 11;40 a.m. this morning at the scene.

Sheriff Tony Helms says it happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about five miles west of Samson.

Early information from witnesses that saw the crash, indicate the vehicle was travelling from Highway 153 onto Highway 52, but did not stop. The vehicle was hit by some type of delivery truck according to Helms.

At least one other person was in the vehicle with the two teens.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

