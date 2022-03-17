Advertisement

Two dead after car crash in Geneva County

Geneva County Fatal
Geneva County Fatal(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Geneva County.

Sheriff Tony Helms says it happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about five miles west of Samson.

Helms says the two dead are teens from central Alabama. Early information from witnesses that saw the crash, indicate the vehicle was travelling from Highway 153 onto Highway 52, but did not stop. The vehicle was hit by some type of delivery truck according to Helms.

At least one other person was in the vehicle with the two teens.

Highway 52 is open to traffic while Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation. It’s unclear at this time if any other factors led to the crash.

