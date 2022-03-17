Advertisement

Trump calls Mo Brooks ‘disappointing’ in Alabama Senate race

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has told a news outlet that Rep. Mo Brooks, his endorsed candidate in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, has been disappointing.

The Washington Examiner reported the comments Wednesday. Trump told the website he is unhappy Brooks is in a close race with two Republican challengers.

The former president’s comments come after Trump has privately expressed frustration with Brooks’ performance against two strong primary competitors.

The Alabama Senate race will decide who replaces retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

