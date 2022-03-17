Troy and Alabama set for postseason matchup

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big in-state postseason matchup going down Thursday as Troy plays host to Alabama in round one of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Lady Trojans coming off a strong regular season where they claimed yet another Sun Belt title.

Troy now looking to bounce back after falling in the Conference Tournament championship but first they will have to get past the Crimson Tide.

This Alabama team performed well in the SEC Tournament coming up with two huge wins.

First, beating out rival Auburn then upsetting Georgia in round two.

Now, both teams ready for another shot at postseason success in the WNIT.

“To come back and get this automatic bid to the WNIT then to learn that we get a home game and then also that we’re playing in state you know University of Alabama it’s just a great opportunity for our seniors to come back and redeem themselves,” said Troy head coach Chanda Rigby.

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry added, “This team is excited and we hope that momentum will carry us into a really tough road environment. We have a lot for respect for Coach Rigby and her program. You know, again it’s just a really great opportunity for us on the road.”

Tipoff between the two is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. inside Trojan Arena.

