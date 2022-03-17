Thousands celebrate the return of St. Patrick’ Day to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With green as far as the eyes can see thousands packed Downtown Mobile for the first full-fledged St Patrick’s Day since 2019.

“I’m really enjoying myself. I’m so happy I came,” said a parade goer.

“It’s wonderful. Simply wonderful. I’m grateful for it to come back,” said another parade goer.

Parade-goers threw on their St Patrick’s Day best to welcome the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick back to downtown.

“After having been off for a couple of years it’s nice to have everybody out and have a nice time for the city and everyone have a good time,” said the Friendly Sons of St Patrick.

Some came to celebrate history.

“We just sang for the St Patrick’s Day mass so we could honor St Patrick today,” said a McGill-Toolen Catholic school student.

Some came to celebrate family.

“I’m part Irish and part British so it’s part of my heritage,” said a parade goer.

But everyone came to the parade looking for the same thing.

“My favorite part of St Patrick’s Day being back is all the green,” added a parade goer.

Then the party made its way over to Callaghan’s to keep the celebration going.

“Just seeing everybody excited about it and seeing people get out and enjoy being out again and being able to get together for St Patrick’s Day,” said Joann Albritton.

And to introduce the next generation to a family tradition.

“I think Joanna’s enjoying it a whole lot aren’t you babygirl,” added Albritton.

