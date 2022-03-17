Advertisement

Stormy Friday Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A potent storm system will move across the South Friday, sparking widespread showers and thunderstorms, some severe. We’ll see the chance for gusty winds and isolated tornadoes as the storms move into the Wiregrass during the midday period into the afternoon, especially from around 11:30 am - 4:00 pm. The weekend will turn mostly sunny and pleasant.

TONIGHT – Clear skies turning partly cloudy. Low near 52°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms moving in, some severe. High near 72°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Lingering cloudiness. Low near 55°.  Winds S/NW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 74° 70%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

