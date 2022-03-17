Advertisement

Severe Weather Possible Friday

Strong Thunderstorms Midday Into The Afternoon
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A very dynamic atmosphere will set-up across the Wiregrass and much of the South on Friday, leading to an outbreak of severe weather. The entire Florida Panhandle and state of Alabama are under a Slight Risk from the Storm Prediction Center, with an Enhanced Risk (threat level 3 of 5) for parts of the area.

SPC Outlook, Friday
Thunderstorms will move into the western Wiregrass area, including Covington County, just before noon, perhaps reaching the Dothan area around 2 pm or so, exiting our Southwest Georgia counties a couple hours later. This timing is still subject to change by an hour or so. A powerful low-level jet stream, or core of winds from the south around 4,500′, combined with enough instability in the atmosphere should result in multiple rotating storms. I would be surprised if we DON’T see at least a couple isolated tornadoes in the Wiregrass, with the tornado threat extending all the way northward through Alabama and into Middle Tennessee. There is also a threat of damaging straight-line winds.

Projected Radar, Noon Friday
Projected Radar, 2 pm Friday
Projected Radar, 4 pm Friday
Be weather-away Friday, especially for the midday period into the afternoon. Have multiple ways to get weather warnings and tune to WTVY-TV and WRGX-TV for live coverage, as needed. We’ll also be streaming at wtvy.com., on the 4Warn Weather App and the News4 App. -David

