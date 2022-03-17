Retired officer named Dothan teens’ killer in court

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Accused killer Coley McCraney’s attorneys on Thursday publicly named a retired Ozark police officer as the murderer of two teens, claiming eyewitnesses will implicate him during McCraney’s trial.

Prosecutors, though, dismissed those allegations as a dog and pony show.

News 4 will identify the officer only if he is named during the trial.

Defense attorneys also accuse the Ozark Police Department of systemically covering up evidence related to the 1999 shootings of coeds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, another claim rejected by prosecutors.

The allegations come only weeks before McCraney, implicated by DNA, stands trial on charges that he killed the 17-year-old Dothan high school students.

Attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarbrough told a judge that one witness will testify that she heard the officer they accuse, in a drunken stupor, confess to those crimes.

However, they claim not until this year did police interview that woman and then using an investigator who is family related to the retired officer.

Dale County prosecutors David Emery and Emmett Massey IV accuse McCraney’s attorneys of grandstanding.

While flabbergasting, those accusations mean little at this time because they came during a motion hearing and not at trial.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore will rule later what evidence and allegations will be permitted during that trial.

On a sultry July evening 23 year ago, Ms. Beasley and her best friend, Ms. Hawlett, headed to a field party about 10 miles from Dothan, where they would celebrate Ms. Beasley’s birthday.

Several hours later Ms. Hawlett called her mother to tell her they became lost, never attended the party, and would be home shortly.

The following morning, police discovered their bodies in the trunk of Ms. Beasley’s car, parked a few blocks from the Ozark pay phone where Ms. Hawlett made the call.

Not until 2019 did police arrest McCraney, claiming newly obtained forensics results implicate him.

Besides capital murder, he is accused of raping Ms. Beasley.

McCraney’s trial is set on May 2.

Those involved in the case are not allowed to speak publicly about it because of a gag order issued by Judge Filmore.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.