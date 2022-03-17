Advertisement

Phase II of Ross Clark Circle nighttime paving to begin Sunday night

Ross Clark Circle
Ross Clark Circle(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY- Beginning Sunday, March 20, the contractor will begin evening paving operations on Ross Clark Circle and U.S. Highway 84.

The limits of the project are Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrooke Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue.

The contractor has not been able to pave at night due to temperature limitations.  With the warmer evening temperatures crews can now begin paving at night.  The nighttime paving will have a lesser burden on the traveling public and expediate the completion of the project.

Crews will pave at night through Thursday evening with daytime work will still taking place.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly for delays associated with the project due to lane closures.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

