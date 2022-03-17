A nice Thursday ahead

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are a little cooler than yesterday with most in the lower 50s around the area. This afternoon looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tomorrow changes are on the way in the form of showers and storms, some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The weekend looks great with highs in the lower 70s and no chance of rain. We stay dry through Wednesday when we will see our next chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms around the area, this system is still a few days out so keep checking back as we get closer.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds: S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Showers and storms. High near 72°. Winds S 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. Low: 56° High: 72° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 50° High: 72° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

