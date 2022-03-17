Advertisement

Medley resigns as Daleville Director of Public Safety

His last day on the job will be March 31
Daleville Chief Allen Medley
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 has learned through multiple sources that Chief Allen Medley of the Daleville Department of Public Safety has resigned. Medley’s last day on the job will be March 31.

Originally appointed as interim in April of 2019, he officially took over the role one month later. Before taking over as chief, Medley served five years as the Daleville City Schools SRO. Before Daleville, he spent time in Slocomb and Geneva in various law enforcement roles.

The department is current being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation after allegations of excessive force used on an inmate. Three officers were placed on leave, one was eventually placed back on the job while the other two were fired.

