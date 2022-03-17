Mayor believes lab crises, center center is a win for more than Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mayor Mark Saliba believes two planned projects are huge wins for Dothan and the seven counties in Alabama’s southeast region.

About $12 million will fund the construction and of an Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences drug lab and mental health crises center.

“When we are working together, when we are collaborating it means benefits for citizens of this area,” said of those plans.

While they are state funded, Mayor Saliba believes cooperation between Wiregrass counties has caught the eye of those who are impressed with the areas’ growth and cooperative spirit.

The drug lab will aid law enforcement and others by identifying dangerous and illegal substances quicker and eliminating trips to Montgomery and Auburn where the nearest labs are currently located.

The mental health crises center, expected to be operational in about a year, will provide diagnosis, regardless of ability to pay, for those in need of immediate care.

Funding for those facilities is part of a record $2.7 billion dollar budget that passed the House 100-nothing on Tuesday and is pending in the Senate.

“Those resources that went away during 2008 and 2009′s Great Recession are coming back,” he said of robust tax revenues.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.