Local high schoolers make the “Prom Promise”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prom night is one night every high schooler looks forward to. While it could be the best night of their life, it could also be the worst based on the choices they make.

In 2019, teenagers made up more than 28,000 traffic crashes in the state of Alabama.

“Us being teenagers and not thinking forward, we tend to not think about our future, and this spreads awareness and spreads light on what could happen in a worst-case scenario,” said Chris Simer - Senior, Rehobeth HS.

Come prom season, impaired driving incidents tend to ramp up.

“And you could see it on his face he realized I did that, and he was like oh crap I probably shouldn’t have done that he was regretting it, you could see the regret in his face,” said Harly Harrison - Senior, Rehobeth HS.

Demonstrating the reality of what their actions could do.

“It can go from one of the best nights being prom and just having fun with all of your friends to helicopters flying in someone dying maybe me but just my whole life just gone like that,” said Simer.

The organization hopes to start needed conversations between parents.

“My mom she always lets me know call me if you need me, it’s not a problem just call me,” said Kaden Paquette - Senior, Rehobeth HS.

…and peers.

“If you see someone doing something try to help them. be like ‘hey I don’t think you should’, if they’re bringing something say ‘I think you should leave that at the house,” said Harrison.

“Being in trouble is not worth losing your life,” said SImer.

The 334 Prevention Project also gifted two lucky students who made the prom promise a free limo ride for their special night.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.