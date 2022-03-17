Local agencies receive $11 million from Gov. Ivey to assist low-income families with water costs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $11.1 million to help low-income households with water service costs statewide.

The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water and wastewater services costs for low-income households in all 67 counties. A priority is given to the elderly, people with disabilities, and families with young children.

To qualify for assistance, household income must not exceed 150 percent of the federally established poverty level.

“Low-income families often need assistance in paying for necessities during difficult times, and access to clean, fresh water is vital to any household,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance with water bills so that families will have less worry about access to water service.”

Gov. Ivey awarded grants to 18 community agencies that will manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from a one-time allocation made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in supporting those who need help most with covering vital utility bills,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance have access to it.”

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served and the agency telephone number:

$285,132 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330

$535,006 to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby) 205-755-1204

$266,435 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa) 256-825-4287

$306,389 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee) 334-821-8336

$819,336 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

$1.11 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington) 251-457-5700

$554,236 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery) 334-263-3474

$690,014 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston) 256-355-7843

$1.83 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

$683,448 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike) 334-566-1712

$716,925 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox) 251-626-2646

$497,590 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega) 256-362-6611

$1.23 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa) 205-752-5429

$201,218 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County) 205-221-4010

$668,757 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston) 334-347-0881

$107,954 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens) 205-367-1283

$254,416 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell) 334-727-6100

$321,012 to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah) 256-546-9271

