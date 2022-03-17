Geneva teen in custody after failed armed robbery attempt

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County teen is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a person at gunpoint.

Geneva Police Chief, Pepper Mock told News4 they were called to a scene on Friday, March 11th, 2022, with reports of an incident near the 500 block of East Maple Avenue.

It was reported by a third party that a male juvenile had threatened another person with a firearm. When officers arrived, they found that all parties involved had left the scene.

Investigators were able to identify several witnesses and victims. They discovered that the incident was an Attempted Armed Robbery.

As a result, one 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged as an adult for Robbery, 1st degree.

The teen is currently being held in the Geneva County Jail, awaiting their first appearance with a judge.

Mock says no other suspect information will be released due to the suspect being a juvenile offender.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.