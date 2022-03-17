Advertisement

Geneva teen in custody after failed armed robbery attempt

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County teen is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a person at gunpoint.

Geneva Police Chief, Pepper Mock told News4 they were called to a scene on Friday, March 11th, 2022, with reports of an incident near the 500 block of East Maple Avenue.

It was reported by a third party that a male juvenile had threatened another person with a firearm. When officers arrived, they found that all parties involved had left the scene.

Investigators were able to identify several witnesses and victims. They discovered that the incident was an Attempted Armed Robbery.

As a result, one 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged as an adult for Robbery, 1st degree.

The teen is currently being held in the Geneva County Jail, awaiting their first appearance with a judge.

Mock says no other suspect information will be released due to the suspect being a juvenile offender.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn

Latest News

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba speaks at a COVID-19 related briefing on April 4, 2020.
Mayor believes lab, crisis center is a win for more than Dothan
C-Hope Ministries of Blakely hosts fifth annual shoe box giveaway
C-Hope Ministries celebrates 4 years of giving back to Early County
Early County Schools auditorium renovations underway
Early County High School’s adutorium renovations are underway
Walk Hard for Veterans
Walk Hard for Veterans