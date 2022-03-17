Advertisement

Former Dothan superintendent won’t quit, appeals lawsuit

Dr. Phyllis Edwards claims the Dothan School Board wrongfully terminated her, though she resigned after working less than three years of her five-year contract.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Dothan school superintendent refuses to accept defeat and is appealing her half million-dollar lawsuit that a federal judge dismissed last month.

Edwards submitted a resignation letter dated September 8, 2020, then six days later the school board accepted her resignation, effective immediately.

She claimed she should have been permitted to work a 120-day notice called for in her agreement.

She is seeking $580,000 in salary and benefits from the board.

Mobile attorney Jacob Fuller filed her appeal Thursday, taking the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th District.

Dr. Edwards’ tenure in Dothan was embroiled in turmoil and discontent. The closings of several schools and elimination of popular magnet schools did not sit well with parents.

She also had run-ins with band boosters that resulted in Edwards’ administration attempting to have one booster arrested.

Police refused to pursue charges.

