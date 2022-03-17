Advertisement

Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case

(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors filed notice they will not seek the death penalty against the two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, according to court records submitted by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Assistant U.S. Attorneys.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December 2020 indicted Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney...
Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney Bill.? With all of the signatures and support, there could be a high possibility the bill will be passed.(WTVM)

She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

A judge has granted a change in venue for the Derick Irisha Brown’s federal case after the defense requested it. This will now go from the southern division of Alabama’s Northern District, to the western division, based in Tuscaloosa.

