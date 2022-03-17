Advertisement

Early County High School’s adutorium renovations are underway

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Renovations are taking place in Early County High School’s auditorium.

The renovations will not only make the building more modern, but more accessible as well.

The auditorium has been stripped of its major components and will be adding a lobby to the building.

Early County Schools superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown says the upgrades will benefit both students and the community.

“We have different events throughout the year held in our auditorium. This is more than just for students of our school system. It’s a project for the whole entire community to benefit from,” says Dr. Brown, superintendent.

The district is hoping construction will be done in June.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Latest News

C-Hope Ministries of Blakely hosts fifth annual shoe box giveaway
C-Hope Ministries celebrates 4 years of giving back to Early County
Troy and Alabama set for postseason matchup
Troy and Alabama set for postseason matchup
On the dotted line: J’Quan Broxson signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: J’Quan Broxson signs with ESCC
Darryl Strawberry speaks at Wiregrass FCA
Darryl Strawberry speaks at Wiregrass FCA