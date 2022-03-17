Early County High School’s adutorium renovations are underway

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Renovations are taking place in Early County High School’s auditorium.

The renovations will not only make the building more modern, but more accessible as well.

The auditorium has been stripped of its major components and will be adding a lobby to the building.

Early County Schools superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown says the upgrades will benefit both students and the community.

“We have different events throughout the year held in our auditorium. This is more than just for students of our school system. It’s a project for the whole entire community to benefit from,” says Dr. Brown, superintendent.

The district is hoping construction will be done in June.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

