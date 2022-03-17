On the dotted line: J’Quan Broxson signs with ESCC

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day in Bulldog Country as Geneva County senior J’Quan Broxson signed to continue his basketball career.

Broxson staying close to home next season as he will suit up with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils.

During his past four years on varsity Broxson averaged 14.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs while helping lead Geneva County to three consecutive area championships and multiple playoff appearances.

Now, Broxson will take his talents to the City of Progress.

