Darryl Strawberry speaks at Wiregrass FCA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry made a stop in the Wiregrass to speak at the local FCA ‘Night of Champions’ event.

While he had one of the most successful MLB careers, the journey was not easy for Strawberry who suffered from addiction, abuse, cancer, divorce and jail-time.

Strawberry says was able to turn his life around when he dedicated his life to Jesus Christ.

Now, his mission is to serve the Lord and help others transform their own lives through the gospel.

Strawberry is able to share his story across the country and hopes young athletes realize the importance of having Christ in their lives.

“I think our society has gotten away from the importance of the biblical principles,” said Strawberry. “So many young people are losing their way. So, if they can understand it’s cool to be a Christian and you don’t have to compromise and you don’t have to live in all of that.”

