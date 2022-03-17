C-Hope Ministries celebrates 4 years of giving back to Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - One community organization is celebrating 4 years of service to Early County.

C-Hope Ministries CEO Darell Alexander says he is proud to see the countless initiatives they have started since their opening in 2018. He says the changes he sees in lives around the county makes everything worth it.

“We found out this city, this community had a need for people that was in a hurt status in so many ways,” says Alexander. “Housing was an issue. Our youth adolescence was an issue. We got an issue with our seniors. So we tried to put plans in place to see what we can do where we are at to meet the need of the community.”

Noticing patterns like this and making long term solutions ultimately became the core of all activities for C-Hope Ministries.

“It gives us the opportunity to where they’re at and give them the give of love and gives the opportunity to just sit and talk and love on them a little bit,” says Alexander.

Over the course of four years, the organization has started a lawn care service, food pantry at the Blakely nursing home, and now a thrift store.

“We want them to have a level of comfort in their own place, their own space, and show them that we love them and to look and see if there’s anything additional that we can do,” says Alexander.

Alexander says without the help of their volunteers and community, the organization would not be where it is.

“Thank you to our community for the support that we have had thus far, and without the community coming together, there’s no way that we could do what we do,” says Alexander.

The C-Hope ministries thrift store will be opening on April 1 and would appreciate any donations to make the store a success.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.