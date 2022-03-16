Advertisement

Walton County man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to prison

Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison.
Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man convicted of attempted murder was back in front of a judge to find out his fate.

Tuesday, Jimi McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for attempted first degree murder with a weapon. He was also sentenced to life in prison for burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, 15 years for shooting at, into, or within a building, ten years for burglary of a dwelling while armed, and five years for each of the five counts of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. All sentences will run consecutively.

In April 2019, McDonald approached a woman and two minors and demanded the woman leave in his vehicle with him. The victims drove to a family friend’s home. McDonald followed them. Once there, he shot one victim and fired at least eight shots into the home, which had people inside.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Walton Correctional Institution K9 Tracking Team responded to the scene. They found McDonald hiding in a hunting blind about two miles from where he left his vehicle. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensically linked the casings and bullets in the home to a gun found in the woods near where McDonald was found.

In December 2021, a jury found McDonald guilty of all charges.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Latest News

19 year olds charged in Ozark shooting
19 year olds charged in Ozark shooting
Golden Peanut Company
One Ozark business looking at possible eviction notice from city
Samson clean up day
Samson needs volunteers for clean-up day
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership