Advertisement

Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Ozark shooting left five people injured.(Abby Nelson)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people have been charged in Tuesday night’s shooting that left five people injured in Ozark.

Da'Mier McDaniel
Da'Mier McDaniel(Dale County Jail)

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward confirmed to News4 that Lakevion Shider and Da’Mier McDaniel were both arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Lakevion Shider
Lakevion Shider(Dale County Jail)

Shider is charged with five counts of attempted murder while McDaniel is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of attempted murder according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office website.

The shooting happened at 5:20 p.m. on Andrews Avenue at the intersection of US 231.

Five people were transported to Dale Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial

Latest News

G1RAY Photo
$12 million drug lab, mental heath center coming to Dothan
Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
Ozark Shooting Update 3/15
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting