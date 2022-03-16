Samson needs volunteers for clean-up day

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Samson needs volunteers for their 2nd annual clean-up day.

Samson native Shane Owens is encouraging community members of all ages to come out on Saturday and help keep their city beautiful.

“Unfortunately, people do litter often, we’re in route to the beach, so we get a lot of that, and we need to do a better job of not littering, but at the same time we just wanna do something to give back, and I think this is a way to give back and help everybody out and bring the community together and take pride in our small city,” expresses Owens.

“In conjunction with this, the city is waving all trash fees through the rest of this month,” explains Clay King, Mayor of Samson. “So, if you’ve got some stuff that you need thrown out of your house or your yard, you just put it by the road, we’ll pick it up, and you won’t be billed for that.”

The clean-up starts at 9 AM.

Volunteers will meet in the empty lot behind Samson’s Fire and Rescue building.

