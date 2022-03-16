One Ozark business looking at possible eviction notice from city

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent discovery is leading to the eviction of one Ozark business.

Mayor Mark Blankenship found the deed to Golden Peanut Company was never turned over the business and is still in the city’s name.

And for 10 years, the business has not payed taxes on the property.

“The value of the land and looking at the other opportunities that we might have since we already own the property and since they’ve basically abandoned the property, I’ve asked our attorney to send them a letter to ask them to vacate the property and let us take it and do with it what we want to,” said Mark Blankenship - Mayor, City of Ozark.

The city asked Golden Peanut Company if they would either catch up the unpaid taxes or donate the money back to the city.

The mayor tells us Golden Peanut Company abandoned the property and cut off communication with the city.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.