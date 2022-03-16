Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mechanic was fatally crushed by a vehicle at a Columbus dealership.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man is identified as 36-year-old Bradley Kastl.

Bryan says Kastl was working on a car at Rivertown Ford - located on Whittlesey Road - when it accelerated and pinned him to the wall - killing him instantly.

Stay with us as we gather more details on this incident.

