Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership(Source: Google Maps)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mechanic was fatally crushed by a vehicle at a Columbus dealership.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man is identified as 36-year-old Bradley Kastl.

Bryan says Kastl was working on a car at Rivertown Ford - located on Whittlesey Road - when it accelerated and pinned him to the wall - killing him instantly.

Stay with us as we gather more details on this incident.

