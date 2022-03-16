Advertisement

Matt Rodgers to retire as President at ESCC

Colonel Stanley O. Smith, Alabama Aviation College&amp;rsquo;s new director and ESCC President...
Colonel Stanley O. Smith, Alabama Aviation College&amp;rsquo;s new director and ESCC President Matt Rodgers (ESCC Photo)(WTVY News 4)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ESCC President Matt Rodgers has announced that he will retire May 1.

In a tweet, Rodgers says the last year has been a trying time for him and his family. He went on to thank a number of people for their support. “Whether I was your teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal or your President, I want to thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives and serve you in these positions, said Rodgers.”

Rodgers has been apart of ESCC for the last four and a half years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. He says that the decision to retire has nothing to do with the diagnosis.

Before coming to ESCC, Rodgers was principal of Enterprise High School, a position he held for six years. Before that he was a high school teacher and coach a Enterprise, Andalusia and Zion Chapel.

