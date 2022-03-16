Matt Rodgers to retire as President at ESCC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ESCC President Matt Rodgers has announced that he will retire May 1.

In a tweet, Rodgers says the last year has been a trying time for him and his family. He went on to thank a number of people for their support. “Whether I was your teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal or your President, I want to thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives and serve you in these positions, said Rodgers.”

Rodgers has been apart of ESCC for the last four and a half years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. He says that the decision to retire has nothing to do with the diagnosis.

Before coming to ESCC, Rodgers was principal of Enterprise High School, a position he held for six years. Before that he was a high school teacher and coach a Enterprise, Andalusia and Zion Chapel.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.