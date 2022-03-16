Great Weather For Thursday!

SYNOPSIS – A break in the wet weather is on the way for Thursday, but showers and thunderstorms will return Friday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The weekend turns mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the lower 70s. Another rain-maker is due for the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low near 51°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 72° 90%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 74° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

