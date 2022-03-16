Fraternity brothers walk from Alabama to PCB to help wounded veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like many others, a group of fraternity brothers is making their way to Panama City Beach for spring break, but these aren’t your average college kids.

The brothers of Alpha Tau Omega at Troy University have been “walking hard” the past five days, 128.3 miles from Troy, Alabama, to Panama City Beach.

Rain or shine, these guys aren’t stopping now.

“We’re almost there, we got one more day and we’re there,” Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brother Brandon Faniel said. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. I’m in tremendous pain, I can barely sleep, as you can tell right now I can barely walk.”

It’s all for a good cause; the fraternity is raising money for wounded veterans.

“Our pain only lasts for just a few weeks but their pain lasts forever,” Faniel said.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

“It helps us be able to buy airplane tickets and rent cars for the guys, pay for their hunting license and fishing license, pays for their food and meals, everything,” said Jeep Sullivan, founder of Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

It’s a philanthropy that hits home for some brothers.

“It means a lot, my grandfather served,” Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brother Eli Grice said.

Each night, warriors meet up with the walkers reminding them what they’re walking for.

“Seeing them every night after walking for however many tens of miles, it really reminds us what we’re doing it for and it helps us keep going the next day,” Grice said.

When they feel like giving up, the brothers said they turn to each other.

“It’s a lot better when I got you know my buddy here,” Grice said.

“I’ve been struggling a lot. I’ve been getting in my own head thinking I couldn’t finish this but they just keep on coming next to me and saying I can do it,” Faniel said.

They won’t stop until they cross the finish line at Pier Park in Panama City Beach Wednesday afternoon.

