Advertisement

Five injured in Ozark shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least two people are being questioned for a shooting earlier tonight on a busy highway in Ozark.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward says five people were injured after shots were fired into their vehicle on Andrews Avenue near US 231 . Ward says it happened about 5:20 p.m. in front of the Ozark McDonald’s.

Units responded to call of two vehicles involved in a shooting. All five injured, all in one vehicle, were taken to Dale Medical Center according to Ward. He says the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The second vehicle was found a short time later in the Noah Circle area according to Ward. The vehicle had been abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial
Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
The shooting injured two women including a 16-year-old.
Mobile PD: Maitre Park shooting was intentionally livestreamed
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center sold

Latest News

Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal
Ozark Shooting Update 3/15
VIDEO: Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
VIDEO: Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Shooting investigation underway in Ozark