A few showers possible today

SYNOPSIS – Another mild morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the area. Most of us will stay dry today but a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies and fall back into the lower 50s for the overnight hours. Tomorrow looks to be the best day of the week with highs in the 70s and no chance of rain. Friday we will watch our next system move in, this could bring us some strong to severe storms so we will keep an eye on this for the next few days. The weekend looks nice with highs in the lower 70s and no chance of rain.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a shower or two. High near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 52° High: 74° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, showers and storms late. Low: 60° High: 82° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. Low: 64° High: 72° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.