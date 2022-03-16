Advertisement

College’s golf teams involved in bus crash with multiple fatalities in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night with a Ford 5-150.

KOSA has confirmed that there are multiple fatalities in the crash near Andrews, Texas. Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released how many people have died or the names of the victims.

A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a Ford 5-150 happened Thursday. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
30 subpoenas issued for Coley McCraney’s double murder trial

Latest News

Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy to face Congress, plead for help
Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas.
Officer discusses fatal bus crash in Texas
G1RAY Photo
$12 million drug lab, mental heath center coming to Dothan
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy