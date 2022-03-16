Advertisement

City of Ozark begins process of eminent domain on land for new farmers market

City of Ozark begins process of eminent domain on land for new farmers market
City of Ozark begins process of eminent domain on land for new farmers market(City of Ozark begins process of eminent domain on land for new farmers market)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a process the City of Ozark has been dealing with for awhile now, acquiring land for the new city farmer’s market. Now the city is using eminent domain to get the ball rolling.

The land the city has been looking at is currently owned by CSX Railroad. When discussions first began, the city was presented with a $115,000 price for the piece of land.

After doing an appraisal, the value came back at only $10,850. Since then, CSX has not responded to the city.

“The piece of property really has no value to anyone else because of the size it would be hard to build anything else on it but since we have the joining property it makes it valuable to us and we are wanting to use it because we have access to the city parking lot there that joins that property,” said Mark Blankenship - Mayor, City of Ozark.

This parcel of land not only benefits the city farmers market but also the Christian Learning Center that is being built in a building behind the area in question.

To use eminent domain it must be for public use, both projects service exactly that.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway in Ozark
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Five injured in Ozark shooting
Mug Shot
Ozark teen charged with bestiality, possession of child porn
Generic closed sign.
Mediterranean restaurant closes Dothan location
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Latest News

South East
COVID-19 two years later: Southeast Health Medical Center reflects
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces Niagara Bottling plans Alabama facility, creating 50 jobs in Opelika
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Two arrests made in Ozark shooting