Chief Brown urges teens to be responsible over spring break

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Spring break is right around the corner for Wiregrass students, so it is crucial parents remind their teens to be responsible.

“You can play with, or gamble, that you’re not going to get caught, but more than likely, eventually you’re going to get caught, and hopefully you don’t hurt somebody or yourself in the process,” expresses Chief Seth Brown with Wallace College’s Campus Police.

He’s referring to underage drinking and driving under the influence.

Brown continues, “I’ve known people that have been close to me in my life that have died because of a DUI driver, I’ve had people that I know that are close to me that have gotten a DUI, I know people all the time that can’t get a job because they’ve got a DUI.”

He begs this isn’t the case for teens as they gear up for spring break.

“We want our students to be safe, we don’t want them to do something stupid, make a stupid decision and not come back and be with us in a week or so,” says Brown.

Parents play a key role is their child’s safety, even when they aren’t by their side.

Brown explains, “Be mindful of what your kids are doing, know where they’re at, know where they’re going, tell them where the boundaries are, and again reinforce the effects of making poor decisions.”

Students don’t have to break the law to enjoy their time off.

“They can have a lot of fun without the alcohol, and I know they can’t see that, and they think I’m just blowing smoke, but it’s for real,” finishes Brown.

Wallace students will be on spring break all next week.

That’s also the case for many school districts across the Wiregrass.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.