Carroll basketball honored by Heart of Goal

Eagles players and head coach receive awards from local organization following historic season.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll boys basketball team is coming off a historic season, and today the Eagles were honored by the Heart of Goal organization.

Heart of Goal, located in Ozark, is an organization dedicated to helping others, especially in the community.

Today H.O.G. awarded Carroll seniors RaRa Reed and Bryson Dawkins along with head coach Mike Henry on their successful season.

Reed was named the Heart of Goal MVP, while Dawkins earned the Athlete of the Year honor and Henry was named Coach of the Year.

A great way to recognize this Carroll team who made the first final four appearance in program history.

“We wanted to let them know that we appreciate the hard work that they do, the Saturday practice, the coach coming in and helping them,” said Heart of Goal’s James Fuller. “So, we wanted to come and let them know that we saw it and we enjoyed it. We actually went to the game in Birmingham and it was great, and hopefully we can get back there again.”

“It also felt good too,” Bryson added. “A lot of stuff went unnoticed and it finally came to light. All the hard work, long days, going out there and playing basketball. It’s just a blessing from God.”

